Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: The Stubble Burning Factor

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Stubble burning has emerged as a significant contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 pollution levels, accounting for an average of 10.6 percent from October 8 to December 7, according to government data released on Thursday.

In a Rajya Sabha session, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted that the winter pollution crisis in northern India results from various factors, including intense human activity in the densely populated region. These conditions are worsened by lower temperatures and stagnant winds that trap pollutants.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, reported that stubble burning's contribution to PM2.5 pollution can reach up to 35 percent. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) notes that peak pollution occurs in early November due to increased stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. Factors like mechanised harvesting and inadequate crop residue market are to blame for this air quality challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

