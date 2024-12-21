Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Sattva Elixir: Swift Action Prevents Casualties

A fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of the Sattva Elixir building in Madhapur, Telangana. Firefighters swiftly responded with four tenders, successfully controlling the blaze without any casualties or injuries. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 08:25 IST
  • India

A fire erupted in parts of the fourth and fifth floors of the Sattva Elixir building, located in Madhapur, Telangana, according to a statement from a Fire Department official on Saturday.

Shaik Khaja Karimulla, the District Fire Officer of Rangareddy, confirmed that four fire tenders were promptly dispatched to manage the situation. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.

Television footage showed thick smoke billowing from the building. The officer added that the fire's cause will be ascertained following a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

