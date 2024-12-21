Blaze Erupts at Sattva Elixir: Swift Action Prevents Casualties

A fire erupted in parts of the fourth and fifth floors of the Sattva Elixir building, located in Madhapur, Telangana, according to a statement from a Fire Department official on Saturday.

Shaik Khaja Karimulla, the District Fire Officer of Rangareddy, confirmed that four fire tenders were promptly dispatched to manage the situation. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.

Television footage showed thick smoke billowing from the building. The officer added that the fire's cause will be ascertained following a thorough investigation.

