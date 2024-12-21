Left Menu

Kashmir Braces Through It's Coldest December Night

Chillai Kalan, Kashmir's period of harshest winter, has begun, with Srinagar experiencing its coldest December night since 1974. Temperatures plummeted across the valley, freezing water bodies and disrupting water supplies. This cold stretch lasts for 40 days, followed by lesser cold periods until the end of January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:36 IST
Kashmir Braces Through It's Coldest December Night
  • Country:
  • India

The infamous Chillai Kalan phase marks the onset of its harsh 40-day winter period in Kashmir, which started Saturday. Srinagar witnessed its chilliest December night in five decades, recording temperatures at a staggering minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, as noted by the meteorological department.

Other regions in the valley also faced bone-chilling temperatures, seeing several degrees drop below freezing. The extreme cold caused several water bodies to freeze, including parts of the iconic Dal Lake and disrupted water lines across the city and valley.

The weather office forecasts predominantly dry weather till December 26, with occasional light snowfall in higher elevations. The Chillai Kalan phase will continue until January 31, after which two milder phases will follow, lasting until early February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024