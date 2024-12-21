Kashmir Braces Through It's Coldest December Night
Chillai Kalan, Kashmir's period of harshest winter, has begun, with Srinagar experiencing its coldest December night since 1974. Temperatures plummeted across the valley, freezing water bodies and disrupting water supplies. This cold stretch lasts for 40 days, followed by lesser cold periods until the end of January.
- Country:
- India
The infamous Chillai Kalan phase marks the onset of its harsh 40-day winter period in Kashmir, which started Saturday. Srinagar witnessed its chilliest December night in five decades, recording temperatures at a staggering minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, as noted by the meteorological department.
Other regions in the valley also faced bone-chilling temperatures, seeing several degrees drop below freezing. The extreme cold caused several water bodies to freeze, including parts of the iconic Dal Lake and disrupted water lines across the city and valley.
The weather office forecasts predominantly dry weather till December 26, with occasional light snowfall in higher elevations. The Chillai Kalan phase will continue until January 31, after which two milder phases will follow, lasting until early February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Chillai Kalan
- temperature
- Srinagar
- December
- valley
- freezing
- snowfall
- weather
- coldday
ALSO READ
Delhi HC declines Kejriwal's request for early hearing in excise policy case, sets date for December 20
Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am of December 9
J&K: Vacations for schools in Valley, winter zone areas of Jammu division to begin next week
Indian Navy all set to commission INS Tushil at Russia's Kaliningrad on December 9
Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely on December 11 or 12