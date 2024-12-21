Kashmir Braces Through It's Coldest December Night

The infamous Chillai Kalan phase marks the onset of its harsh 40-day winter period in Kashmir, which started Saturday. Srinagar witnessed its chilliest December night in five decades, recording temperatures at a staggering minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, as noted by the meteorological department.

Other regions in the valley also faced bone-chilling temperatures, seeing several degrees drop below freezing. The extreme cold caused several water bodies to freeze, including parts of the iconic Dal Lake and disrupted water lines across the city and valley.

The weather office forecasts predominantly dry weather till December 26, with occasional light snowfall in higher elevations. The Chillai Kalan phase will continue until January 31, after which two milder phases will follow, lasting until early February.

(With inputs from agencies.)