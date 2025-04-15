Left Menu

Lavish Aamby Valley City Seized in Sahara Group Money Laundering Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate has attached the Aamby Valley City, a 707-acre luxury development in Maharashtra worth Rs 1,460 crore, amid an investigation into Sahara Group's money laundering activities. The case involves over 500 FIRs, alleging Sahara ran a Ponzi scheme, cheating investors and misusing funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the opulent Aamby Valley City in Maharashtra, valued at Rs 1,460 crore. The confiscation is a significant move in the ongoing money laundering inquiry targeting the Sahara Group.

This case unraveled following over 500 FIRs, with allegations that Sahara Group operated a Ponzi scheme. Investors were reportedly deceived into reinvesting funds and denied maturity payouts, as per ED findings.

The ED alleges Sahara manipulated financial records and siphoned off funds to finance a lavish lifestyle. Meanwhile, assets were sold off through undisclosed cash transactions, robbing investors of claims. Various statements, including from depositors, have been recorded as part of the investigation.

