PDP Criticizes Government for Shelving Key Tunnel Projects in Chenab Valley

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sharply criticized both the Central Indian government and Jammu and Kashmir's administration for rejecting two crucial tunnel projects. These projects, on the Anantnag-Chenani corridor, were intended to enhance connectivity in the remote Doda and Kishtwar districts.

Senior PDP leader Firdous Tak stated that these tunnels were not mere infrastructural endeavors but were vital for the socio-economic advancement of the region. The lack of these tunnels leaves Doda and Kishtwar cut off, particularly affecting sectors like education, healthcare, and trade.

While last envisioned by former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and pushed during Mehbooba Mufti's tenure, political setbacks stalled progress. The PDP now urges collective action to hold the current administration accountable for continued neglect of Chenab valley's development needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)