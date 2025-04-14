Left Menu

PDP Criticizes Government for Shelving Key Tunnel Projects in Chenab Valley

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns the Indian government for rejecting critical tunnel projects on the Anantnag-Chenani corridor, which could significantly boost connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir's isolated Doda and Kishtwar districts. The abandonment of these projects highlights neglect towards the socio-economic upliftment of these mountainous regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:27 IST
PDP Criticizes Government for Shelving Key Tunnel Projects in Chenab Valley
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sharply criticized both the Central Indian government and Jammu and Kashmir's administration for rejecting two crucial tunnel projects. These projects, on the Anantnag-Chenani corridor, were intended to enhance connectivity in the remote Doda and Kishtwar districts.

Senior PDP leader Firdous Tak stated that these tunnels were not mere infrastructural endeavors but were vital for the socio-economic advancement of the region. The lack of these tunnels leaves Doda and Kishtwar cut off, particularly affecting sectors like education, healthcare, and trade.

While last envisioned by former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and pushed during Mehbooba Mufti's tenure, political setbacks stalled progress. The PDP now urges collective action to hold the current administration accountable for continued neglect of Chenab valley's development needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025