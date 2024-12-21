Korea's KIRAMS Named IAEA Rays of Hope Anchor Centre to Bolster Global Cancer Care

The Korea Institute of Radiological and Medical Sciences (KIRAMS) has been designated as the latest Rays of Hope Anchor Centre by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), marking a significant milestone in global cancer care. The announcement was made during the IAEA’s Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Science, Technology and Applications and the Technical Cooperation Programme. This recognition solidifies KIRAMS' role as a regional leader in cancer care, joining four other centres in the Asia-Pacific region and ten more worldwide.

The IAEA’s Rays of Hope: Cancer Care for All initiative focuses on expanding access to critical cancer care tools, such as diagnostic imaging, nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy, in underserved regions. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi underscored the importance of Anchor Centres, stating:

“With over 90 countries requesting support through Rays of Hope, the addition of KIRAMS to our growing network reflects the vital role these centres play in addressing cancer care needs globally.”

Anchor Centres serve as hubs for knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and long-term sustainability in cancer care. They are chosen based on their expertise, governance, infrastructure, and commitment to advancing cancer treatment and research in collaboration with the IAEA.

KIRAMS’ Contributions to Radiation Medicine

Since its inception in 1963, KIRAMS has been at the forefront of innovation in radiation medicine, research, and training. The institute has led multiple IAEA-supported projects aimed at improving clinical outcomes for cancer patients across the Asia-Pacific region.

Key achievements include:

Advancing resource-sparing treatment approaches such as hypofractionated radiotherapy.

Standardizing radiation therapy for palliative care.

Enhancing imaging techniques for managing non-communicable diseases.

Developing regional capacities to produce cyclotron-based radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostics and treatment.

KIRAMS President Jin Kyung Lee emphasized the institute’s commitment: “This designation recognizes KIRAMS’ contributions to the global fight against cancer through advancements in radiation medicine. We are dedicated to sharing our expertise and strengthening healthcare capacities in developing nations to improve global health outcomes.”

Regional Leadership and Training Initiatives

Over the past decade, KIRAMS has trained more than 300 radiation medicine professionals through nine IAEA-organized courses and hosted numerous fellows and scientific visitors. It has also partnered with Mongolia through a trilateral cooperation agreement with the IAEA and Mongolia’s Ministry of Health, significantly enhancing Mongolia’s nuclear medicine and radiation oncology capabilities.

KIRAMS’ efforts in Mongolia include:

Collaborating on advanced diagnostic technologies.

Supporting radionuclide therapies.

Strengthening local capacities for cancer treatment infrastructure.

Driving Innovation and Collaboration as an Anchor Centre

As a Rays of Hope Anchor Centre, KIRAMS will continue to assist neighboring countries by providing technical expertise and fostering innovation. May Abdel-Wahab, Director of the IAEA Division of Human Health, highlighted the importance of such centres: “Anchor Centres act as engines of regional collaboration, accelerating global momentum to improve cancer care access. They also serve as platforms for developing innovative solutions, such as mitigating radiotherapy initiatives and resource-sparing technologies.”

A Vision for the Future of Cancer Care

KIRAMS’ designation aligns with the IAEA’s mission to tackle the growing global cancer burden through sustainable, collaborative solutions. By leveraging its expertise, the institute is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing global health and reducing cancer-related disparities worldwide.

This partnership is part of a broader IAEA effort to address pressing challenges in cancer care, reaffirming the agency's commitment to improving health outcomes and fostering international cooperation in radiation medicine.