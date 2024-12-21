Protests Erupt Over Faulty Beneficiary List in Kerala Landslide Rehab Project

Landslide survivors in Kerala's Wayanad district staged protests against a township rehabilitation project's draft list of beneficiaries, alleging significant errors.

Published by the district sub-collector, the list reportedly contained duplicate entries and omitted several genuine beneficiaries, prompting survivors to demand its withdrawal.

Authorities emphasized the list is preliminary and urged affected individuals to file grievances within 15 days, promising that concerns would be addressed.

