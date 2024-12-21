Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Faulty Beneficiary List in Kerala Landslide Rehab Project

Landslide survivors in Wayanad, Kerala, protested against errors in a draft list of beneficiaries for a rehabilitation project. The list, part of a township project, allegedly included duplicate entries while missing genuine claimants. Authorities clarified that the list is a draft, inviting grievances over the next 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:31 IST
Protests Erupt Over Faulty Beneficiary List in Kerala Landslide Rehab Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Landslide survivors in Kerala's Wayanad district staged protests against a township rehabilitation project's draft list of beneficiaries, alleging significant errors.

Published by the district sub-collector, the list reportedly contained duplicate entries and omitted several genuine beneficiaries, prompting survivors to demand its withdrawal.

Authorities emphasized the list is preliminary and urged affected individuals to file grievances within 15 days, promising that concerns would be addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

