Left Menu

India's Wildlife Conservation Takes a Quantum Leap with Cutting-edge NGS Facility

The Wildlife Institute of India has launched new facilities for Pashmina certification and next-generation DNA sequencing. These advancements enhance wildlife conservation efforts by enabling in-depth genetic research, critical for studying biodiversity, tracking diseases, and preventing illegal trade. The center aims to bolster India's position in wildlife research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:23 IST
India's Wildlife Conservation Takes a Quantum Leap with Cutting-edge NGS Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Indian wildlife conservation, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has inaugurated new state-of-the-art facilities at the Wildlife Institute of India. These include an advanced Pashmina certification center and a cutting-edge DNA sequencing facility.

The recent developments stem from groundwork laid last year with the initiation of the Pashmina Certification Centre, which has now been expanded to include next-generation sequencing (NGS) capabilities.

NGS technology is pivotal for genetic research, allowing scientists to decode genomes with high throughput, providing insights into genetic diversity and population health crucial for protecting biodiversity. The facility enhances India's capacity for genomic research in wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024