India's Wildlife Conservation Takes a Quantum Leap with Cutting-edge NGS Facility
The Wildlife Institute of India has launched new facilities for Pashmina certification and next-generation DNA sequencing. These advancements enhance wildlife conservation efforts by enabling in-depth genetic research, critical for studying biodiversity, tracking diseases, and preventing illegal trade. The center aims to bolster India's position in wildlife research.
In a significant move for Indian wildlife conservation, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has inaugurated new state-of-the-art facilities at the Wildlife Institute of India. These include an advanced Pashmina certification center and a cutting-edge DNA sequencing facility.
The recent developments stem from groundwork laid last year with the initiation of the Pashmina Certification Centre, which has now been expanded to include next-generation sequencing (NGS) capabilities.
NGS technology is pivotal for genetic research, allowing scientists to decode genomes with high throughput, providing insights into genetic diversity and population health crucial for protecting biodiversity. The facility enhances India's capacity for genomic research in wildlife conservation.
