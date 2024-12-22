Tragedy Strikes Mohali: Unauthorized Digging Leads to Building Collapse
In Mohali, Punjab, an unauthorized excavation led to the collapse of a three-storey building, resulting in two fatalities. Rescuers conducted a 23-hour operation and retrieved the deceased, Drishti Verma and Abhishek Dhanwal. Officials have launched an investigation and taken legal action against those responsible.
- Country:
- India
A catastrophic building collapse in Punjab's Mohali left two residents dead following a risky, unauthorized excavation, officials confirmed during a 23-hour multi-agency rescue operation that concluded on Sunday.
Investigation into the incident has been launched, with authorities probing allegations of unauthorized digging on an adjacent plot owned by one of the building's proprietors.
The collapse claimed the lives of Drishti Verma and Abhishek Dhanwal, whose bodies were recovered by rescuers. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the building owners and the contractor involved, while witnesses reported seeing the building tilt ominously before its collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RealPage says US DOJ ends investigation into its rental house pricing
Punjab Police dismentles cross-border terror module, arrests 10 people
"Happy because finally we managed to win": Punjab FC coach after Mohammedan SC match
ISL: Coach Chernyshov hails Mohammedan SC players despite defeat to Punjab FC
South Korea Lawmakers Reject Impeachment and Investigation Bills