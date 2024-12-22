Tragedy Strikes Mohali: Unauthorized Digging Leads to Building Collapse

A catastrophic building collapse in Punjab's Mohali left two residents dead following a risky, unauthorized excavation, officials confirmed during a 23-hour multi-agency rescue operation that concluded on Sunday.

Investigation into the incident has been launched, with authorities probing allegations of unauthorized digging on an adjacent plot owned by one of the building's proprietors.

The collapse claimed the lives of Drishti Verma and Abhishek Dhanwal, whose bodies were recovered by rescuers. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the building owners and the contractor involved, while witnesses reported seeing the building tilt ominously before its collapse.

