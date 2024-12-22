Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Mohali: Unauthorized Digging Leads to Building Collapse

In Mohali, Punjab, an unauthorized excavation led to the collapse of a three-storey building, resulting in two fatalities. Rescuers conducted a 23-hour operation and retrieved the deceased, Drishti Verma and Abhishek Dhanwal. Officials have launched an investigation and taken legal action against those responsible.

Updated: 22-12-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes Mohali: Unauthorized Digging Leads to Building Collapse
  Country:
  India

A catastrophic building collapse in Punjab's Mohali left two residents dead following a risky, unauthorized excavation, officials confirmed during a 23-hour multi-agency rescue operation that concluded on Sunday.

Investigation into the incident has been launched, with authorities probing allegations of unauthorized digging on an adjacent plot owned by one of the building's proprietors.

The collapse claimed the lives of Drishti Verma and Abhishek Dhanwal, whose bodies were recovered by rescuers. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the building owners and the contractor involved, while witnesses reported seeing the building tilt ominously before its collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

