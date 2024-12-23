Left Menu

Ellington Properties Ventures into Beachfront Luxury with Ellington Cove

Ellington Properties has announced its first beachfront residential project, Ellington Cove, located on Dubai Islands. This development blends architectural sophistication with coastal living. Offering luxury amenities and significant investment potential, Ellington Cove is a cornerstone in transforming Dubai's coastline into a global hub for luxury living.

Updated: 23-12-2024 11:54 IST
Ellington Properties, a prominent Dubai real estate developer, has unveiled its first beachfront residential project called Ellington Cove on Dubai Islands, marking a major step into coastal living. This development harmonizes exquisite architecture with the tranquility of seaside living, setting a new benchmark for luxury developments.

Ellington Cove offers direct beach access, stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, and an upscale seaside lifestyle, combining serene retreat with proximity to Dubai's bustling urban scene. It aims to support Dubai's vision of developing its coastline as a premier destination for luxury living and leisure.

The development showcases resort-style amenities like infinity pools, fitness centers, and landscaped areas, offering an unmatched lifestyle. Ellington Properties' track record of high capital appreciation rates and investor-friendly policies further enhance its investment appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

