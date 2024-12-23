Left Menu

Tragedy in the Wild: Woman Fatally Trampled by Elephant in Tamil Nadu

A 36-year-old woman named Lakshmi was trampled to death by an elephant while walking on a ghat road in the Kothagiri forest area, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred when an elephant emerged from a bush and attacked her. Despite efforts to save her, Lakshmi was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A tragic incident occurred when a 36-year-old woman named Lakshmi was fatally trampled by an elephant in the Kothagiri forest area of Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place on a ghat road as Lakshmi lagged behind her husband and other relatives. Emerging from a roadside bush, the elephant attacked, leaving Lakshmi no chance to escape.

Efforts were made to scare off the elephant and save Lakshmi, but she was declared dead upon arrival at the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital. Bhavanisagar forest officials and police have recorded the incident and an investigation is underway.

