Tragic Turf War: Tiger Casualty at Ranthambore

A tragic incident unfolded at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, where a three-year-old male tiger was found dead. According to Anoop KR, Chief Conservator of Forests and RTR Field Director, the tiger likely succumbed to injuries sustained during a territorial conflict.

Forest officials discovered the carcass in the Aamaghati area on Sunday morning. The big cat bore injury marks on its neck, leg, and head. Camera traps recorded the presence of two tigers in the vicinity, bolstering the territorial fight hypothesis.

Ranthambore faces a severe challenge of overcrowding, housing over 70 tigers in a 900 sq km area, though the park's safe capacity is about 40 adult tigers. Such overcrowding often triggers fights over territory among the tigers, posing a significant challenge for the reserve's management.

(With inputs from agencies.)