Rumbling Under the Caribbean: Cuba's Latest Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Cuba on Monday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. Despite its severity, there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage.

The tremor, which originated at a depth of 25 kilometers, was felt off the coast of eastern Santiago de Cuba, according to the Cuban National Seismological service. The magnitude was initially recorded at 6.1 by local authorities, and over 100 aftershocks followed as daylight emerged. The country's seismic services recall a previous quake of magnitude 6.9 occurring in the Granma province in November, which caused some structural issues but no fatalities.

Seismic activity is common in the area surrounding Santiago due to a fault line marking the boundary between the North American and Caribbean plates. Fortunately, the Cuban capital, Havana, remained unaffected by the recent quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)