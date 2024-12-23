Left Menu

Rumbling Under the Caribbean: Cuba's Latest Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 shook eastern Cuba with no reported casualties or significant damage. The event, occurring at a depth of 25 km, was followed by over 100 aftershocks. The region, prone to seismic activity due to tectonic plate boundaries, remains alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:01 IST
Rumbling Under the Caribbean: Cuba's Latest Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Cuba on Monday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. Despite its severity, there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage.

The tremor, which originated at a depth of 25 kilometers, was felt off the coast of eastern Santiago de Cuba, according to the Cuban National Seismological service. The magnitude was initially recorded at 6.1 by local authorities, and over 100 aftershocks followed as daylight emerged. The country's seismic services recall a previous quake of magnitude 6.9 occurring in the Granma province in November, which caused some structural issues but no fatalities.

Seismic activity is common in the area surrounding Santiago due to a fault line marking the boundary between the North American and Caribbean plates. Fortunately, the Cuban capital, Havana, remained unaffected by the recent quake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024