TVS Emerald's Landmark Acquisition: A Real Estate Power Move in Chennai

TVS Emerald, a prominent real estate developer, has announced a significant acquisition of a 12-acre land parcel on the Thoraipakam-Pallavaram radial road in Chennai, marking one of the largest real estate transactions in the city over the last two years.

With a development potential of 2.5 million square feet, the deal is expected to generate revenue of Rs 2,800 crore, bolstering TVS Emerald's growth ambitions in the region, the company revealed.

This latest purchase marks the third land acquisition by TVS Emerald in the fiscal year 2025, following acquisitions in Padur, Chennai and Thanisandra, Bengaluru, reinforcing their strategic expansion in these key urban markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)