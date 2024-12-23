India's Ambitious SpaDeX Mission: Pioneering Space Docking Technology

India's SpaDeX mission is set to debut on December 30, showcasing essential technologies for the docking and undocking of spacecraft in space. The PSLV-C60, a pivotal launch vehicle, will propel this mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, according to ISRO officials.

The operation's meticulous preparation phase was marked by the integration and movement of the PSLV-C60 to the First Launch Pad on December 21. This phase included the fast-motion capture of the fully-assembled PSLV-C60's transit, complete up to PS4, from the PIF facility to the launch site, shared on ISRO's X account.

The mission not only aims to cement India's standing in space technology but also supports India's ambitious space goals, such as lunar sample retrieval and the construction of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. The mission's success will place India alongside global space powers with docking capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)