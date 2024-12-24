Karnataka's Second Airport: A Decision Driven by Merit
Karnataka Minister M B Patil announced that the decision for Bengaluru's second airport location will be merit-based. The state government will soon communicate with the Airport Authority of India. Areas like Dabaspet and Bidadi are in consideration, ensuring the airport supports Bengaluru's global competitiveness.
Karnataka Minister for Infrastructure Development, M B Patil, affirmed on Monday that the selection of Bengaluru's second airport location will be determined purely on merit.
The state government soon plans to finalize the matter and will inform the Airport Authority of India (AAI) of its decision, according to Patil.
Patil emphasized that the airport's proximity is crucial to serving Bengaluru's residents, aiming to advance the city's global competitiveness, while locations such as Dabaspet, Nelamangala, Bidadi, and Harohalli are being evaluated for suitability.
