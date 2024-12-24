Karnataka's Second Airport: A Decision Driven by Merit

Karnataka Minister for Infrastructure Development, M B Patil, affirmed on Monday that the selection of Bengaluru's second airport location will be determined purely on merit.

The state government soon plans to finalize the matter and will inform the Airport Authority of India (AAI) of its decision, according to Patil.

Patil emphasized that the airport's proximity is crucial to serving Bengaluru's residents, aiming to advance the city's global competitiveness, while locations such as Dabaspet, Nelamangala, Bidadi, and Harohalli are being evaluated for suitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)