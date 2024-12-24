Left Menu

Karnataka's Second Airport: A Decision Driven by Merit

Karnataka Minister M B Patil announced that the decision for Bengaluru's second airport location will be merit-based. The state government will soon communicate with the Airport Authority of India. Areas like Dabaspet and Bidadi are in consideration, ensuring the airport supports Bengaluru's global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 00:08 IST
  • India

Karnataka Minister for Infrastructure Development, M B Patil, affirmed on Monday that the selection of Bengaluru's second airport location will be determined purely on merit.

The state government soon plans to finalize the matter and will inform the Airport Authority of India (AAI) of its decision, according to Patil.

Patil emphasized that the airport's proximity is crucial to serving Bengaluru's residents, aiming to advance the city's global competitiveness, while locations such as Dabaspet, Nelamangala, Bidadi, and Harohalli are being evaluated for suitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

