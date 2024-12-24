Air Quality Relieves Delhi: Stage IV Curbs Lifted

The Centre's air quality panel announced on Tuesday the removal of Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR, responding to lower pollution levels. An official order noted a positive trend in air quality, with the 24-hour average AQI recording 369 at 4 pm.

Projections from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology point to further improvements in air purity, attributed to beneficial weather conditions.

Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan had included a halt to all construction activities, a ban on the entry of non-essential polluting trucks, and the shift of certain school classes to hybrid learning.

