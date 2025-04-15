Injecting Hope: Global Story of Vaccine Development

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) and the Science Museum Group of London are collaborating to showcase the global quest to develop vaccines amid the pandemic. Launched on November 15, 2022, the exhibition has already toured Delhi, Nagpur, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Starting April 15, the exhibition will be hosted at Science City, Kolkata, where it is expected to reach over 2 million visitors by September 30, 2025. NCSM announced that a specially designed Mobile Science Exhibition Bus will travel to nearby areas, raising awareness on the crucial role of vaccines.

Named "Vaccines Injecting Hope," the exhibition was inaugurated by Padma Shri awardee Prof. Dr. Balram Bhargava and features an art installation commissioned by the British Council. It covers various facets of vaccine development and the unprecedented speed with which vaccines were developed during COVID-19.

