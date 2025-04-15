Left Menu

Injecting Hope: Global Story of Vaccine Development

The National Council of Science Museums and the Science Museum Group from London have launched an exhibition highlighting the global endeavor to create vaccines during the pandemic. Scheduled to be in Kolkata until September 2025, it aims to educate millions on the importance of vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:12 IST
Injecting Hope: Global Story of Vaccine Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) and the Science Museum Group of London are collaborating to showcase the global quest to develop vaccines amid the pandemic. Launched on November 15, 2022, the exhibition has already toured Delhi, Nagpur, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Starting April 15, the exhibition will be hosted at Science City, Kolkata, where it is expected to reach over 2 million visitors by September 30, 2025. NCSM announced that a specially designed Mobile Science Exhibition Bus will travel to nearby areas, raising awareness on the crucial role of vaccines.

Named "Vaccines Injecting Hope," the exhibition was inaugurated by Padma Shri awardee Prof. Dr. Balram Bhargava and features an art installation commissioned by the British Council. It covers various facets of vaccine development and the unprecedented speed with which vaccines were developed during COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025