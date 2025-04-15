Hindutva Leader Bhide's Encounter with a Stray Dog
Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide was attacked by a stray dog in Sangli, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on his way home from a dinner. Despite being bitten, Bhide was treated and released from the hospital. Bhide has recently been vocal about the removal of a dog's statue on Raigad fort.
Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide found himself in an unusual predicament when a stray dog attacked him in Sangli city, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Monday night as Bhide was walking home from a dinner party.
According to sources from his organization, Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, the dog bit Bhide on his left leg at around 11 pm in Mali Galli. Bhide was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment and was discharged soon after.
Interestingly, this incident comes at a time when Bhide has been vocal about a controversial topic involving the historic Raigad fort. He has opposed the removal of a dog statue believed to have historical significance, challenging the claims of former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on the matter.
