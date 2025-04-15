Left Menu

Hindutva Leader Bhide's Encounter with a Stray Dog

Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide was attacked by a stray dog in Sangli, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on his way home from a dinner. Despite being bitten, Bhide was treated and released from the hospital. Bhide has recently been vocal about the removal of a dog's statue on Raigad fort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:11 IST
Hindutva Leader Bhide's Encounter with a Stray Dog
  • Country:
  • India

Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide found himself in an unusual predicament when a stray dog attacked him in Sangli city, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Monday night as Bhide was walking home from a dinner party.

According to sources from his organization, Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, the dog bit Bhide on his left leg at around 11 pm in Mali Galli. Bhide was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment and was discharged soon after.

Interestingly, this incident comes at a time when Bhide has been vocal about a controversial topic involving the historic Raigad fort. He has opposed the removal of a dog statue believed to have historical significance, challenging the claims of former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025