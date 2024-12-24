Left Menu

Poachers Nabbed for Sambar Deer Killing in Arunachal Sanctuary

Two suspected poachers were arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary for killing a sambar deer. Acting on a tip-off, forest officials made the arrests, although a third suspect remains at large. The incident raises concerns over the sanctuary's wildlife protection efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:01 IST
Two suspected poachers were apprehended for illegally killing a sambar deer at the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, officials announced on Tuesday.

The arrests followed a tip-off, with Borguli range forest officer CK Chowpoo leading the operation, as confirmed by DEMWS Divisional Forest Officer Kenpi Ete. The arrested individuals, Mibom Perme and Doping Taying, hail from Borguli village in the district's Mebo subdivision.

A third suspect, Toni Perme, remains at large. Authorities have charged the suspects under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the Arms Act and are urging increased vigilance around the sanctuary. The sanctuary's unique landscape and diverse wildlife, including endangered species, are under threat from such illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

