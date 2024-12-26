Limestone Pavements: Guardians of Rare Ecosystems

Lancaster University researchers are highlighting the fragile beauty of limestone pavements, geological wonders that grace the landscapes of Britain and other regions worldwide. These formations, over 300 million years old, have suffered damage from human activity, threatening their unique ecosystems.

Originally formed when ice sheets exposed limestone slabs, these rocky terrains are home to rare plant species thriving in deep crevices called grikes. Despite conservation efforts since the 1970s and the introduction of Limestone Pavement Orders in 1981, the pavements are still under ecological threat.

Recent surveys report mixed outcomes; reduced grazing has benefited some species but allowed undesirable vegetation growth. As researchers call for more substantial study, understanding and preserving these ecosystems remain critical under pressures like climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)