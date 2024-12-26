Left Menu

ITC Expands with New Welcomhotel in Jabalpur

ITC Hotels has inaugurated a new Welcomhotel in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, focusing on growth in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The hotel features 122 rooms, suites, and extensive banquet space. According to ITC Hotels' Chief Executive, this marks significant progress in the company's expansion strategy.

ITC Hotels announced on Thursday the opening of its new Welcomhotel property in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. This expansion is part of the company's strategy to accelerate its growth in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The Welcomhotel Jabalpur boasts 122 rooms and suites, complemented by over 15,000 square feet of both outdoor and indoor banquet space. This new addition strengthens ITC Hotels' pursuit of versatile accommodations for both business and leisure travelers.

According to Anil Chadha, Chief Executive of ITC Hotels, the launch of Welcomhotel Jabalpur is a 'significant milestone' in the company's ongoing asset-right growth and expansion efforts.

