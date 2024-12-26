ITC Expands with New Welcomhotel in Jabalpur

ITC Hotels announced on Thursday the opening of its new Welcomhotel property in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. This expansion is part of the company's strategy to accelerate its growth in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The Welcomhotel Jabalpur boasts 122 rooms and suites, complemented by over 15,000 square feet of both outdoor and indoor banquet space. This new addition strengthens ITC Hotels' pursuit of versatile accommodations for both business and leisure travelers.

According to Anil Chadha, Chief Executive of ITC Hotels, the launch of Welcomhotel Jabalpur is a 'significant milestone' in the company's ongoing asset-right growth and expansion efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)