North India's Icy Grip: Cold Wave Intensifies

North India continues to reel under the severe grip of intense cold wave conditions, as temperatures dropped several degrees below freezing in many regions, including the Kashmir Valley. This has led to frozen water supply lines and challenges in power supply management.

A current western disturbance is expected to bring light snowfall to higher reaches of Kashmir, offering a reprieve from the dry spell over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, states like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan continue to experience unusually low temperatures.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the challenges faced by Kashmir's residents, emphasizing the need for proper metering to ensure continuous electricity supply amidst growing pressure on the system. Meanwhile, forecasts for fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh from December 27 aim to alleviate some cold wave woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)