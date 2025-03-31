Kalyan Station Water Supply Crisis Resolved After Payment Talks

Over the weekend, water supply to Kalyan railway station, a crucial Mumbai suburban rail network junction, was halted due to unpaid dues totaling Rs 4.41 crore. Civic authorities initiated the disconnection, highlighting the gravity of fiscal accountability in public sectors.

The interruption, lasting from Saturday evening to Sunday, ended after the railway authorities addressed the immediate bill of Rs 1.17 crore. Civic officials, after receiving assurances regarding the clearance of the remaining dues, agreed to resume water services, underscoring a proactive approach to service management.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has been rigorous in its financial recovery for the upcoming fiscal, aiming for sustainable public service delivery. Discussions between the KDMC and railway officials are set for next week, stressing the importance of resolving outstanding payments diligently to avoid future service disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)