Omar Abdullah Prioritizes Addressing Public Grievances in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, asserted the government's commitment to addressing public grievances during a meeting on Thursday, highlighting this as a top priority.

In a discussion with district MLAs, concerns about water scarcity, power shortages, and other local issues were brought to the fore. Abdullah reassured that Srinagar would receive focused attention, with measures underway to resolve these challenges promptly.

While dealing with adverse weather, Abdullah emphasized investments in sustainable urban development and job creation, aiming to reverse setbacks from the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)