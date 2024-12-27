Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Prioritizes Addressing Public Grievances in J&K

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasized addressing public grievances as a priority. During a meeting with district MLAs, issues like water scarcity and power crisis were discussed. Abdullah assured efforts to resolve these challenges, highlighting plans for urban renewal and sustainable development in Srinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:09 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, asserted the government's commitment to addressing public grievances during a meeting on Thursday, highlighting this as a top priority.

In a discussion with district MLAs, concerns about water scarcity, power shortages, and other local issues were brought to the fore. Abdullah reassured that Srinagar would receive focused attention, with measures underway to resolve these challenges promptly.

While dealing with adverse weather, Abdullah emphasized investments in sustainable urban development and job creation, aiming to reverse setbacks from the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

