Tragedy Strikes at Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

The Sydney to Hobart yacht race experienced its first tragedies since 1998 as two sailors were killed in separate incidents, the race organizers and local authorities confirmed on Friday.

Both fatalities occurred when crew members were struck by the sail boom, a vital but dangerous element of the yacht's rigging. The victims were identified as Nick Smith, 65, from South Australia, and Roy Quaden, 55, from Western Australia. Fellow sailors attempted CPR, but neither could be revived.

The loss has sent a shockwave through the close-knit sailing community. David Jacobs, vice commodore at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, expressed devastation and emphasized the need to enhance safety measures. Meanwhile, bad weather has caused several boats to retire, with Law Connect emerging as the new leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)