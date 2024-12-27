Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

Two sailors were tragically killed in separate incidents during the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, marking the first fatalities in the event since 1998. Both sailors were struck by the sail boom, leading to their deaths. The sailing community mourns their loss and vows to investigate and improve safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:35 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Sydney to Hobart yacht race experienced its first tragedies since 1998 as two sailors were killed in separate incidents, the race organizers and local authorities confirmed on Friday.

Both fatalities occurred when crew members were struck by the sail boom, a vital but dangerous element of the yacht's rigging. The victims were identified as Nick Smith, 65, from South Australia, and Roy Quaden, 55, from Western Australia. Fellow sailors attempted CPR, but neither could be revived.

The loss has sent a shockwave through the close-knit sailing community. David Jacobs, vice commodore at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, expressed devastation and emphasized the need to enhance safety measures. Meanwhile, bad weather has caused several boats to retire, with Law Connect emerging as the new leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024