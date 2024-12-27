Delhi-NCR Breathes Easier: Curbs Eased Amid Pollutant Dip

The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality has decided to roll back Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following a decrease in pollution levels attributed to consistent rainfall. The region's air quality index (AQI) showed improvement, standing at 324 at 7 pm.

Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that air quality will continue to get better due to favorable weather conditions. However, Stage 1 and 2 restrictions will remain enforced, including bans on certain construction activities and vehicular operations.

Under Stage 3, classes up to grade 5 are required to adopt a hybrid education model. Restrictions on the use of older petrol and diesel vehicles and non-essential diesel medium goods vehicles also remain in place, though allowances are made for individuals with disabilities.

