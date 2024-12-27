Delhi-NCR Breathes Easier: Curbs Eased Amid Pollutant Dip
The Commission for Air Quality Management has eased Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR as air pollution levels decline, aided by favorable weather. Restrictions on diesel-operated vehicles and construction will remain, while classes must adapt to hybrid learning models.
- Country:
- India
The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality has decided to roll back Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following a decrease in pollution levels attributed to consistent rainfall. The region's air quality index (AQI) showed improvement, standing at 324 at 7 pm.
Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that air quality will continue to get better due to favorable weather conditions. However, Stage 1 and 2 restrictions will remain enforced, including bans on certain construction activities and vehicular operations.
Under Stage 3, classes up to grade 5 are required to adopt a hybrid education model. Restrictions on the use of older petrol and diesel vehicles and non-essential diesel medium goods vehicles also remain in place, though allowances are made for individuals with disabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata Metro Revises East-West Services Amid Construction Efforts
Green Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions in Noida
No Construction Without Clearance: NGT Cracks Down in Noida
Building Britain's Future: Addressing Workforce Shortages in Construction
Ontario Prepares for US Trade Tensions with Potential Liquor, Electricity Restrictions