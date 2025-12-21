Left Menu

Kerala Warns Schools Against Communal Restrictions on Christmas Celebrations

The Kerala government, condemning reports of private schools restricting Christmas celebrations, has warned against turning schools into communal spaces. The state emphasizes its secular tradition, urging educational institutions to uphold values of inclusivity and respect. An inquiry has been ordered, with strict actions promised against divisive practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has expressed strong disapproval over reports that certain private school managements imposed restrictions on Christmas celebrations and refunded money collected from students for the event. Warning against turning schools into "communal laboratories," the government has ordered an inquiry and emphasized the state's commitment to secular traditions.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty highlighted Kerala's long-standing tradition of celebrating festivals like Onam, Christmas, and Eid together in schools, fostering mutual respect and coexistence among students. He stressed that any attempt to introduce divisive ideas or discrimination based on religion would not be tolerated.

Both the RSS and a private Hindu management school denied ceasing Christmas celebrations, citing logistical concerns such as cake cutting as precautionary measures. Minister Sivankutty affirmed that educational institutions have a duty to uphold secular values and warned of strict actions against any harmful practices. A formal inquiry has been initiated to address the allegations and ensure that the state's educational integrity is preserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

