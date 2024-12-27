Left Menu

Tragic Collision Highlights Perils of Stunt Riding

Two teenagers, Arpaz and Manoj, tragically died after their bike collided head-on with a canter truck while performing a stunt near Devanahalli. The accident, captured on CCTV, highlighted the dangers of stunt riding. A police investigation is ongoing following this unfortunate incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident near Devanahalli, two teenagers lost their lives after a stunt ride on a two-wheeler went disastrously wrong. The young victims, identified as 18-year-old Arpaz and 16-year-old Manoj, were performing a wheelie when they lost control and crashed into a canter truck.

The accident, which occurred within the Vijayapura police jurisdiction, was caught on CCTV cameras, leaving a stark reminder of the dangers associated with such risky maneuvers. Police have noted that the impact of the collision was so severe that both teens died immediately at the scene.

Authorities have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. Cautionary messages from officials highlight the extreme risks involved in stunt riding, urging young bikers to prioritize safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

