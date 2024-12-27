Left Menu

Homelessness Surge in the US: A Crisis Amplified

Homelessness in the United States rose by 18.1% this year, driven by a lack of affordable housing, natural disasters, and increased migration. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development reports over 770,000 homeless individuals. Despite ongoing efforts, homelessness among families and children is notably rising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is experiencing a significant rise in homelessness, with an 18.1% increase this year attributed to a shortage of affordable housing, recent natural disasters, and a surge in migration, federal officials reported on Friday.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development revealed that comprehensive national counts conducted in January listed more than 770,000 individuals as homeless. This figure does not account for those residing temporarily with friends or family due to lack of personal accommodation.

Challenges remain despite political commitments to affordable housing and safety for all, as family homelessness, notably in large cities due to migrant influx, has surged. These issues, alongside the impact of disasters like the Maui wildfire, exacerbate an already daunting crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

