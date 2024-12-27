Homelessness Surge in the US: A Crisis Amplified

The United States is experiencing a significant rise in homelessness, with an 18.1% increase this year attributed to a shortage of affordable housing, recent natural disasters, and a surge in migration, federal officials reported on Friday.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development revealed that comprehensive national counts conducted in January listed more than 770,000 individuals as homeless. This figure does not account for those residing temporarily with friends or family due to lack of personal accommodation.

Challenges remain despite political commitments to affordable housing and safety for all, as family homelessness, notably in large cities due to migrant influx, has surged. These issues, alongside the impact of disasters like the Maui wildfire, exacerbate an already daunting crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)