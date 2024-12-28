Left Menu

NASA's Parker Solar Probe: Safely Advancing Solar Exploration

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has successfully completed the closest-ever approach to the Sun, reaching 3.8 million miles from its surface. The spacecraft, operating normally, entered the sun's corona to enhance scientific understanding of Earth's nearest star.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has achieved a remarkable milestone, safely completing its closest approach to the sun.

The spacecraft, journeying as near as 3.8 million miles from the solar surface, remains operational and on course. This closest-ever proximity to the sun marks a significant achievement in space exploration.

The Parker Solar Probe's mission aims to delve into the mysteries of our central star by traversing into its corona, providing invaluable data for scientists focused on solar study.

(With inputs from agencies.)

