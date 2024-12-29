NASA's Record-Breaking Solar Mission and Blue Origin's Licensed Leap

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has established a groundbreaking achievement by successfully completing the closest-ever approach to the Sun. The agency confirmed on Friday that the spacecraft is "safe" and functioning normally after venturing 3.8 million miles from the Sun's surface on December 24. This mission marks a significant milestone in solar exploration, offering scientists valuable insights into Earth's closest star by traversing the sun's outer atmospheric layer known as the corona.

In a separate remarkable stride in space exploration, the Federal Aviation Administration has granted Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, a commercial space launch license for its New Glenn rocket. This development positions Blue Origin squarely within the competitive landscape of national security space missions. It follows the U.S. Department of Defense's decision to select Blue Origin alongside SpaceX and the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture, United Launch Alliance, as contenders in this critical domain.

These advancements underscore the dynamic and rapidly evolving field of space exploration and commerce, showcasing the increasing involvement of private enterprises in what was once exclusively governmental terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)