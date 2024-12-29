Global South Faces Climate Finance Dilemmas as World Heats

As 2024 concludes, it is poised to become the hottest year on record, marking a pivotal moment with global temperatures surpassing the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Despite this alarming development, industrialized countries offered only a fraction of necessary climate finance to the Global South, prompting wary acceptance amidst political uncertainties.

Scientific warnings grow louder, highlighting the urgent need for action, yet current policies fall short, projecting a future with significantly higher global temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)