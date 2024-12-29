Left Menu

Global South Faces Climate Finance Dilemmas as World Heats

In 2024, global temperatures hit unprecedented levels, surpassing the critical 1.5°C mark. Developed nations offered inadequate climate finance, pushing the Global South to accept a weak deal amid political uncertainties. As emissions rise, critical climate targets remain unmet, amplifying global warming challenges and future climate finance dilemmas.

  • India

As 2024 concludes, it is poised to become the hottest year on record, marking a pivotal moment with global temperatures surpassing the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Despite this alarming development, industrialized countries offered only a fraction of necessary climate finance to the Global South, prompting wary acceptance amidst political uncertainties.

Scientific warnings grow louder, highlighting the urgent need for action, yet current policies fall short, projecting a future with significantly higher global temperatures.

