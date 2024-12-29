Left Menu

Borewell Mishap Sparks Panic in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

A machine fell into a pit while digging a tubewell in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, causing the release of water and gas. Local authorities, police, and ONGC officials assessed the situation, assuring that the emitted gas was neither poisonous nor flammable. Efforts are ongoing to stop the water flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A machine suffered a mishap in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, falling into a pit during tubewell digging operations, as reported on Sunday.

The incident, which took place in the Mohangarh canal area on Saturday, caused water and gas to spew out, leading villagers to panic. The resulting pressure formed a large pit, into which the borewell machine fell. Upon being informed by villagers, police, administrative, and groundwater department officials promptly arrived on the scene.

Lalit Charan, Mohangarh's sub-tehsildar, stated that ONGC officials inspected the site, confirming the gas release was non-toxic and non-flammable, urging calm among residents. The administration has engaged a Cairn Energy team from Barmer, with two members already on-site, working to stem the water flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

