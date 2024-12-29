Transformative Infrastructure Leap in Ramban: Bridging Connectivity Gaps
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted significant infrastructure developments in Ramban, enhancing connectivity with Jammu. Key projects, including the Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel, are emphasized. Efforts focus on reviving stalled projects, improving living conditions, and empowering traditional artisans through various government schemes.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, on Sunday, spotlighted the remarkable pace of infrastructure advancements in Ramban district over the past decade, underscoring its pivotal role in boosting connectivity with Jammu.
Speaking at a public meeting in Ramban, Singh outlined the government's focus on reviving stalled initiatives and embarking on ambitious infrastructure projects aimed at bolstering connectivity and enhancing public welfare.
The minister, who also led a DISHA meeting to evaluate current projects and welfare schemes, called for greater public awareness of government initiatives like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, particularly targeting senior citizens aged 70 and above. Singh praised local governance efforts and urged collaboration for improved execution of essential services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
