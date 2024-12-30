Rescue Mission: Stranded Tourists Saved from Sikkim's Snowfall
Six tourists from Assam were saved after being stranded in North Sikkim due to heavy snowfall. The rescue operation was carried out by police and locals after the tourists were caught in Yakshe due to icy roads. The Border Roads Organisation cleared the roads afterward.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Six tourists from Assam faced a harrowing experience when they found themselves stranded in North Sikkim's heavy snowfall, according to local police reports on Monday.
The group became stuck at Yakshe, approximately 10 km from Lachung in the Mangan district, on Sunday night.
A coordinated effort by police and local residents successfully rescued the tourists, whose motorcycles were immobilized by black ice. Subsequently, the Border Roads Organisation managed to clear the route to Yumthang Valley by Monday morning. Officials have advised continuous caution due to lingering black ice hazards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We are committed to end Naxalism before March 31, 2026: Union minister Amit Shah at President's Police Colour Award function in Raipur.
Punjab Police Appeal for Farmer Leader's Health During Fast
Chhattisgarh police have secured significant achievement in fight against Naxalism in last one year: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Chhattisgarh police along with other security forces of country have put last nail in the coffin of Naxalism in last one year: Amit Shah.
Assam's Ration Revolution: 49 Constituencies Covered in New Distribution Drive