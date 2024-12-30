Left Menu

Rescue Mission: Stranded Tourists Saved from Sikkim's Snowfall

Six tourists from Assam were saved after being stranded in North Sikkim due to heavy snowfall. The rescue operation was carried out by police and locals after the tourists were caught in Yakshe due to icy roads. The Border Roads Organisation cleared the roads afterward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:32 IST
Rescue Mission: Stranded Tourists Saved from Sikkim's Snowfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six tourists from Assam faced a harrowing experience when they found themselves stranded in North Sikkim's heavy snowfall, according to local police reports on Monday.

The group became stuck at Yakshe, approximately 10 km from Lachung in the Mangan district, on Sunday night.

A coordinated effort by police and local residents successfully rescued the tourists, whose motorcycles were immobilized by black ice. Subsequently, the Border Roads Organisation managed to clear the route to Yumthang Valley by Monday morning. Officials have advised continuous caution due to lingering black ice hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024