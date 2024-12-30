Rescue Mission: Stranded Tourists Saved from Sikkim's Snowfall

Six tourists from Assam faced a harrowing experience when they found themselves stranded in North Sikkim's heavy snowfall, according to local police reports on Monday.

The group became stuck at Yakshe, approximately 10 km from Lachung in the Mangan district, on Sunday night.

A coordinated effort by police and local residents successfully rescued the tourists, whose motorcycles were immobilized by black ice. Subsequently, the Border Roads Organisation managed to clear the route to Yumthang Valley by Monday morning. Officials have advised continuous caution due to lingering black ice hazards.

