Seismic Shifts: Tremors Rattle Northern Nepal

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck northern Nepal on Thursday, with tremors felt in Kathmandu and nearby areas. The epicenter was in Sindhupalchowk district. This was the ninth tremor over magnitude 3 recorded in the past 20 days, highlighting increased seismic activity in Western Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:30 IST
  • Nepal

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was detected in northern Nepal on Thursday afternoon, sending tremors through the capital city Kathmandu and its surrounding districts.

The epicenter of the quake was pinpointed in Sindhupalchowk district, 70 kilometers north of Kathmandu, as reported by the National Seismological Research Centre (NSRC).

Despite the widespread tremors felt by residents, there have been no immediate reports of damage. The NSRC documented this as the ninth seismic event exceeding magnitude 3 in Nepal over the last 20 days. Most of these events have been concentrated in Western Nepal, signaling an increase in seismic risk, according to experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

