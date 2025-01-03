Mumbai's Battleground Against Air Pollution: BMC's Targeted Actions

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced its vigilant approach in tracking pollution levels in the areas of Navy Nagar and Shivaji Nagar as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has surpassed the 200 mark, indicating poor air quality.

Measures previously executed in Borivali East and Byculla to enhance air quality will be introduced in these regions, stated municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani during a press briefing. Should pollution levels persist, the suspension of construction activities is one of the immediate actions planned.

Siddharth Kadam, chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, highlighted the deployment of a mobile monitoring station in Navy Nagar to ensure accurate AQI readings. Continuing vigilance and actions are part of the Graded Response Action Plan aimed at improving air quality in the city's hard-hit areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)