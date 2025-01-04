Jharkhand Faces Chilling Cold with Temperatures Dropping

Jharkhand is grappling with a chilling cold wave as temperatures have plunged below the 6-degree mark, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Overnight, Khunti registered a bone-chilling low of 5.3 degrees Celsius, marking it as the coldest spot in the state.

The IMD's recent data indicates that the region experienced divergent temperature swings, with both below and above normal variations observed across isolated locations in Jharkhand. Despite these fluctuations, no significant change in the minimum temperature is anticipated in the next 24 hours, though a gradual rise by 2 to 4 degrees is expected in the days following.

Looking ahead, the IMD forecasts foggy mornings with shallow to moderate fog followed by partly cloudy conditions this weekend. Such weather patterns are likely to continue through January 8 and 9, underscoring the state's ongoing battle with this cold spell.

(With inputs from agencies.)