Starship's Satellite Surge & Jurassic Footprints Unearthed

Elon Musk's SpaceX is making headlines once again as it prepares for a groundbreaking test flight of its Starship rocket. In a key milestone for its satellite launch ambitions, SpaceX plans to deploy 10 model Starlink satellites, mirroring next-generation Starlink satellites in size and weight. This step represents a significant leap forward in the company's quest to dominate the satellite launch market.

Meanwhile, a team of researchers has made a fascinating paleontological discovery in Oxfordshire, England. Hundreds of dinosaur footprints dating back to the middle Jurassic era have been unearthed at Dewars Farm Quarry, providing valuable insights into the movements of ancient reptiles, including the formidable Megalosaurus. The excavation, conducted by experts from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham, reveals five extensive trackways, one stretching over 150 meters.

These developments in space exploration and prehistoric research underscore the continuous advancements in science and our understanding of the natural world. Both findings are expected to contribute significantly to their respective fields, offering fresh perspectives and potential breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)