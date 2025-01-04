Black Sea Oil Spill Clean-up: A Race Against Environmental Disaster

In a herculean effort following last month's oil spill, Russian rescue workers have cleared over 86,000 metric tons of contaminated sand and soil along the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea. The emergency ministry announced that the cleanup involved oil from two tankers damaged during a storm on December 15.

Mobilizing more than 10,000 personnel, teams have worked tirelessly in and around the popular resort area of Anapa, where the environmental disaster has already claimed marine life, including dolphins, porpoises, and sea birds. The collected oil-tainted soil spans the broader Kuban region and Crimea, the Russian-annexed peninsula.

Amidst initial fears of a catastrophic oil spill, Russia's transport ministry disclosed that 2,400 metric tons of oil products had leaked. The tankers were reportedly carrying over 9,200 metric tons of heavy M100-grade fuel oil that sinks in the water, complicating the cleanup operations.

