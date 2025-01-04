Tragic Encounter: Leopard Dies After Injuring Four
A leopard that injured four people in Majhauli village passed away after being captured by villagers. The predator had entered a mosque and was subdued before fainting en route to the hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of its death.
04-01-2025
A leopard that injured four people on Saturday in Majhauli village has died after being detained by villagers.
The leopard entered a mosque near the Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary, leading to the attack. Villagers managed to catch the animal, but it fainted while in custody and died during transit to a hospital.
Maharajganj Divisional Forest Officer Niranjan Surve has ordered an investigation to determine the exact cause of the leopard's death.
