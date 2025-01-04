Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Leopard Dies After Injuring Four

A leopard that injured four people in Majhauli village passed away after being captured by villagers. The predator had entered a mosque and was subdued before fainting en route to the hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of its death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:09 IST
Tragic Encounter: Leopard Dies After Injuring Four
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard that injured four people on Saturday in Majhauli village has died after being detained by villagers.

The leopard entered a mosque near the Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary, leading to the attack. Villagers managed to catch the animal, but it fainted while in custody and died during transit to a hospital.

Maharajganj Divisional Forest Officer Niranjan Surve has ordered an investigation to determine the exact cause of the leopard's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025