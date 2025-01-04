Tragic Encounter: Leopard Dies After Injuring Four

A leopard that injured four people on Saturday in Majhauli village has died after being detained by villagers.

The leopard entered a mosque near the Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary, leading to the attack. Villagers managed to catch the animal, but it fainted while in custody and died during transit to a hospital.

Maharajganj Divisional Forest Officer Niranjan Surve has ordered an investigation to determine the exact cause of the leopard's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)