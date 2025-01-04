Crimea Oil Spill Crisis: An Environmental Emergency

Russia has declared a regional state of emergency in Crimea, a contested area it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, due to a major oil spill affecting the Black Sea. Workers are actively removing tons of contaminated sand and earth from both sides of the Kerch Strait.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, appointed as Crimea's governor by Russia, declared a state of emergency in Sevastopol to allow authorities to respond aggressively, including potential evacuations. The Kerch Strait is strategically significant, linking the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov, and is a geopolitical flashpoint as it separates Crimea from mainland Russia.

Rescue operations have cleared over 86,000 metric tons of contaminated material resulting from the spill. The oil emanated from two old tankers damaged by a Dec. 15 storm, with one sinking and the other becoming stranded. The spill has harmed local wildlife including dolphins and sea birds, prompting an urgent response from environmental groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)