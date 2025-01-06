WMO Launches WIS 2.0: A New Era in Global Meteorological Data Sharing

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) proudly celebrates a historic milestone in international meteorological collaboration with the operational launch of the WMO Information System 2.0 (WIS 2.0). Officially active as of January 1, 2025, WIS 2.0 transforms how nations share Earth system data, enabling faster, simpler, and more inclusive data exchange.

This significant achievement coincides with the 75th anniversary of WMO as a specialized United Nations agency. The new framework represents a leap forward in addressing global challenges related to weather, climate, and environmental changes.

Revolutionizing Data Sharing for a Safer Planet

WIS 2.0 builds on the legacy of the Global Telecommunication System (established in 1971) to create a modern, inclusive, and efficient framework for sharing atmospheric, oceanic, hydrological, and cryospheric data. By leveraging open standards and web technologies, WIS 2.0 simplifies data sharing while lowering costs, ensuring that no WMO Member nation is left behind.

Real-time data sharing is crucial for improving the accuracy of weather forecasts, supporting climate research, enhancing Earth system monitoring, and bolstering early warning systems. Such capabilities are vital in reducing the impacts of natural disasters, saving lives, and fostering economic resilience.

“With WIS 2.0, we are stepping into a future where predicting and preparing for weather-related events, tracking environmental changes, and advancing climate research will be more efficient and effective than ever before,” said Enrico Fucile, Chief of the WMO Information System Section.

Making Advanced Technology Accessible to All

A key factor in the widespread adoption of WIS 2.0 has been the introduction of "WIS2 in a box," an open-source software solution paired with comprehensive training programs. This approach ensures that even developing countries, Least Developed Countries, and Small Island Developing States can fully implement and benefit from the new system.

More than 60 nations have participated in the development and deployment of WIS 2.0. The WMO recognizes the contributions of 11 countries that provide the global infrastructure enabling the system: Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Morocco, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

“This success story demonstrates how international cooperation can address global challenges effectively. By working together, we're supporting initiatives like Early Warnings for All and ensuring advanced data sharing is accessible to all nations,” Fucile added.

Supporting Global Policies and Initiatives

WIS 2.0 supports the WMO Unified Data Policy, the Global Basic Observing Network (GBON), and international efforts to strengthen early warning systems. Its inclusive design ensures that developing nations can participate equally, contributing to a more resilient and sustainable global meteorological community.

Celebrating 75 Years of Meteorological Cooperation

WMO’s 75th anniversary underscores its decades-long commitment to global collaboration in weather and climate science. Established through the WMO Convention on March 23, 1950, the organization became a specialized UN agency in 1951. Since then, WMO has worked with its Member nations and partners to provide high-quality, authoritative meteorological, hydrological, and environmental services to protect lives, improve livelihoods, and foster sustainable development.

Looking Ahead

As WMO celebrates its 75th year with the theme “Science for Action,” WIS 2.0 exemplifies the organization’s dedication to advancing scientific innovation for the betterment of society. Throughout 2025, WMO will highlight the achievements of its Members and partners, showcasing the collective efforts that have transformed meteorological science into a cornerstone of global safety and progress.

