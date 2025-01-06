Water Crisis Woes: NDMC Blames Delhi Govt for Supply Shortfall

In a recent statement, NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal sharply criticized the Delhi government for hindering continuous water supply efforts. According to Chahal, the Delhi Jal Board is providing only 125 million litres of water daily out of the required 225 million litres.

This shortfall, Chahal notes, is particularly troubling during the oppressive summer months, though it remains manageable during winter. To mitigate this, the New Delhi Municipal Council has initiated several projects under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. These initiatives include installing motor pumps, fixing grid lines, and extending piped water connections to slum clusters, aiding nearly 46,930 residents. Plans for two underground water storage facilities are also in progress.

Chahal further criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for not taking up his oath as an NDMC member and accused him of neglecting his constituency. He highlighted the contrast in efforts by mentioning the regularization of 4,500 workers by NDMC under central guidance, juxtaposed against the alleged inaction of the Delhi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)