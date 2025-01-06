Revolutionary Solar Desalination System by IIT Indore

IIT Indore has unveiled a groundbreaking water purification system that harnesses solar energy to desalinate saline water, providing a cost-effective solution for remote and coastal communities, according to an announcement made on Monday.

A research team, led by Professor Rupesh Devan, has achieved significant advancements by employing ISSG technology. This technology merges solar energy with advanced photothermal materials for economical water purification.

The team has created metal oxide and carbide-based inks to address hydrophobicity challenges seen in traditional carbon-based materials, enhancing efficiency. These inks absorb solar radiation, generating steam from saltwater without needing external energy sources.

