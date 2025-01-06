Left Menu

Probe Launched After Tigress Found Dead in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Bhandara district, a tigress was discovered dead, leading to one person's detention for questioning. Burn marks were noticed on the body, suggesting attempted burning. Officials suspect electrocution. This marks the second tiger death recently in Tumsar, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur/Bhandara | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tigress was discovered dead in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, prompting authorities to detain one individual for questioning, an official reported.

The 3-year-old tigress's carcass was located in Jhanjhariya's Tumsar forest range, specifically in compartment number 74. According to Deputy Conservator of Forest Rahul Gavai, burn marks on the body indicate an attempt to burn it, although the organs remain intact.

Officials suspect electrocution as the cause of death. The case is under investigation by Tumsar police and forest department officials, who are awaiting the post-mortem report. This incident is the second tiger death in the area in recent days following a sub-adult tiger's demise near Deonara-Kurmuda village on December 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

