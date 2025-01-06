Fire Erupts in Mumbai's High-Rise, Prompt Emergency Response

A significant fire ignited on the 11th floor of a 13-storey residential building in Andheri West, Mumbai, on Monday night, officials reported. The blaze, which broke out at the Sky Pan building within the Oberoi Complex at 10 PM, has fortunately resulted in no injuries.

Emergency responders, including four fire tenders from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, are actively working to control the flames. Alongside the firefighters, police, ambulance services, and utility personnel are present at the scene, coordinating efforts to prevent any further escalation.

The operation to extinguish the fire is still in progress, with authorities prioritizing the safety of residents and nearby structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)