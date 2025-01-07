Rajasthan Reels Under Chilly Spell

Cold conditions continued to grip parts of Rajasthan, with Nagaur recording the state's lowest temperature at 2.5 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Sirohi at 4.2 degrees, according to the weather office.

Fatehpur saw a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Mount Abu, Chittorgarh, and Vanasthali reported temperatures of 5.2, 5.9, and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively. The lows in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Jalore hovered between 6.2 and 6.7 degrees Celsius. Jaipur and Sikar also recorded chilling lows at 7 degrees Celsius each.

Night temperatures elsewhere varied between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius. Dense fog enveloped various areas during the early morning hours, with the Met office forecasting further temperature drops.

