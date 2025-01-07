Left Menu

Rajasthan Reels Under Chilly Spell

Cold conditions gripped parts of Rajasthan with Nagaur experiencing the lowest temperature at 2.5 degrees Celsius. Other parts, including Sirohi and Mount Abu, recorded similarly low temperatures. Dense fog was reported in some areas early in the morning. Further drops in temperature are expected.

Updated: 07-01-2025 11:40 IST
Rajasthan Reels Under Chilly Spell
Cold conditions continued to grip parts of Rajasthan, with Nagaur recording the state's lowest temperature at 2.5 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Sirohi at 4.2 degrees, according to the weather office.

Fatehpur saw a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Mount Abu, Chittorgarh, and Vanasthali reported temperatures of 5.2, 5.9, and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively. The lows in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Jalore hovered between 6.2 and 6.7 degrees Celsius. Jaipur and Sikar also recorded chilling lows at 7 degrees Celsius each.

Night temperatures elsewhere varied between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius. Dense fog enveloped various areas during the early morning hours, with the Met office forecasting further temperature drops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

