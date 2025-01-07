Left Menu

Frosty Frostbite: Ooty Faces Chilling Temperatures

The hill town of Udhagamandalam, also known as Ooty, witnessed freezing temperatures, reaching zero degrees Celsius. Nearby Avalanche recorded -2 degrees Celsius, impacting local residents and tea plantations. Officials warn that the cold spell is expected to persist, forcing locals to remain indoors.

Updated: 07-01-2025 14:00 IST
The popular hill town of Udhagamandalam, commonly referred to as Ooty, is grappling with freezing temperatures as the mercury dropped to zero degrees Celsius. In nearby Avalanche, the situation is even more severe, with temperatures plunging to -2 degrees Celsius, according to local officials on Tuesday.

Residents in Ooty and surrounding areas like Kanthal and Thalaikuntha are experiencing disruptions as frost cloaks the landscape. The extreme weather has troubled local tea farmers worried about potential damage to their plantations, and many locals are confined indoors because of the cold snap.

In response to the plunging temperatures, some residents resorted to lighting fires to stay warm. Officials have forecasted that the cold weather will continue for several more days, raising concerns among the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

